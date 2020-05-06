Ampla Health in Yuba City was recently selected as one of the recipients of funding for telehealth services from the Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau.
Ampla Health, with 12 sites throughout Northern California, was awarded $332,079 to expand its video telehealth services using connected devices at COVID-19 testing centers to limit both patient and provider exposure.
The Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau approved an additional 26 funding applications for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program.
Healthcare providers in both urban and rural areas of the country will use this $11.19 million in funding to provide telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic.
The FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was authorized by the CARES Act, has funded 56 healthcare providers in 23 states for a total of $24.9 million in funding to date, according to a press release.
For more information about the program and to view a complete list of funding recipients, visit www.fcc.gov/covid19telehealth.