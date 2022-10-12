Rosser Statue

Artist Jeff Wolf, left, stands next to the model of the planned bronze statue of Cotton Rosser, who looks on, during an event on Oct. 23, 2021, at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in Marysville.

After nearly a year since a model of the planned bronze statue of rodeo legend Cotton Rosser was unveiled in Marysville, officials with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture said “two anonymous major donors” have now come forward to help with the needed funding to make the future landmark a reality.

Rosser, who passed away in June this year, was widely considered a hometown hero for Marysville. He owned Flying U Rodeo and Cotton’s Cowboy Corral, a western store in Marysville. In 1995, he was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport.

