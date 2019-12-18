Michael Presho had just had his picture taken with Santa when a volunteer handed him a brand new football. The 14-year-old’s eye’s lit up and his jaw dropped. Presho was one of dozens of kids who attended an “Evening with Santa” at Cedar Lane Elementary School on Wednesday.
The event was hosted by Yuba Sutter Agents of Change who partnered with the Marysville Joint Unified School District, Yuba County Probation, Yuba County Leadership and other non-profits to provide a night of holiday fun for homeless children and their families
The Homeless Education Program at the district serves approximately 250 children across the district’s 23 schools year-round, homeless liaison Jami Larson said.
“Our department works with kids to remove those barriers to education,” Larson said.
Families are identified at the beginning of the year through a questionnaire that goes home with every student as well as the district working with the individual schools that let the district’s homeless program know about possible families in need.
On Wednesday night, tables inside the cafeteria at Cedar Lane Elementary were covered with coloring sheets and kids went to work coloring and working on holiday crafts. Soon after the first few families made their way inside, Santa arrived and started taking photos with children at a photo station that had been set up.
After each visit with Santa, kids were able to pick out small gifts from baskets. In addition to the gifts next to Santa, a wish list had been sent out to families in the program to fill out. Once those families arrived on Wednesday, they were each given a numbered card that corresponded with a bag full of gifts that they were able to pick up at the school office.
Presho asked for new Nike shoes and headphones and Presho’s brother, 11-year-old Leland asked for headphones and robot toys.
“I miss this school,” said Presho who now attends Lindhurst High School. “Brings back a lot of good memories.”
Colorful bags as far as the eye could see filled up the the main office at Cedar Lane as families gave their cards and picked up their toys. The toys were donated and shopped for by community members and local non-profits.
“It’s truly amazing how big their hearts are and just that they open them up,” Larson said of those who donated.
Javier Sanchez, 9, who attends Olivehurst Elementary School picked up a build your own toy car that lights up after taking a photo with Santa.
“I came here to meet Santa and have fun,” Sanchez said.