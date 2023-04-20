Pocatello1.jpg

Cast members rehearse on the set of “Pocatello” at the Yuba College Theater in Marysville. The show opened Thursday and will continue running until April 30.

 Courtesy of Yuba College

Yuba College Theater opened its 2023 spring production of “Pocatello” on Thursday, written by Samuel D. Hunter. 

“Pocatello” follows the story of Eddie, a manager of an Italian chain restaurant in Pocatello, a small and unexceptional city in modern day Idaho. As the town succumbs to strip malls, franchises, and “Walmartification,” Eddie struggles to keep his dreams alive and maintain a sense of connection to a place that once felt like home.

