Yuba College Theater opened its 2023 spring production of “Pocatello” on Thursday, written by Samuel D. Hunter.
“Pocatello” follows the story of Eddie, a manager of an Italian chain restaurant in Pocatello, a small and unexceptional city in modern day Idaho. As the town succumbs to strip malls, franchises, and “Walmartification,” Eddie struggles to keep his dreams alive and maintain a sense of connection to a place that once felt like home.
“I'm very excited to be directing a Samuel D. Hunter play,” said James Gilbreath, professor of theater arts at Yuba College. “Tickets are ‘pay what you can’ at the door and donations are accepted.”
“Pocatello” premiered in 2014, coming shortly after the success of Hunter’s previous works. He is best known for the Obie Award winning play “A Bright New Boise” and “The Whale,” which was adapted into a 2022 feature film starring Brendan Fraser who recently won an Oscar for his role.
This American playwright has now penned several works that seem largely inspired by his upbringing in Moscow, Idaho. His most recent play, “A Case for the Existence of God,” warranted him this year's Hull-Warriner Award from the Dramatists Guild of America. The guild states that this annual recognition is the only award given by playwrights to playwrights to honor an American author whose work focuses on modern social, political or religious mores.
Hunter’s “Pocatello” is also said to be filled with many relevant sociological concerns and its themes drew the attention of Mark Flacks, a sociology professor at Yuba College. Flacks plays the role of Cole, a grandfather with early dementia and a former business owner who was forced to close when a mill shut down and big box stores came to town. Flacks had previously considered pursuing a career in acting and even attended Wesleyan University, a school with a cohort of notable alumni such as Mike White and Lin-Manuel Miranda. He ultimately settled for sociology but has cherished the opportunity to revisit his old passions.
“Similar to the people in the play, it’s me connecting back to who I was at one time in my life,” explained Flacks. “I think sociology and the theater go together very well. It’s a different experience for people to get out of their houses and go see a live performance and actually be with live people and live performers. And maybe that makes it a more meaningful way for people to connect to art and stories and their community.”
The classes Flacks teaches often focus on the issues facing small, rural, post-industrial towns such as Marysville or Pocatello. Flacks feels that many of these issues can be tied back to the loss of a community's economic base such as the closing of factories or the outsourcing of other industries. When this happens, researchers tend to see an uptick in mental health problems, poverty, and even addiction within the local population.
“We tend to call these ‘private troubles,’ problems that people seem to face in their private life,” said Flacks. “But when a large amount of people are sharing those same issues in a community, and it can be tied back in some way to the loss of things that used to be available, things that used to help people have a strong identity and a strong connection to where they live and with others ... it may be better to view them as public issues. These are some of the ideas explored in ‘Pocatello’ as well.”
Flacks is joined by fellow Yuba College faculty member Denice Burbach, who plays Doris. Doris is the mother of Eddie, the restaurant’s manager and protagonist. She is frustrated with the lack of restaurant options, gluten-free dishes, and Coke-only Pepsi beverage choices. She blames herself for her son’s sexual identity, is never secure in celebrating her children’s accomplishments, is embarrassed about the family’s business failure, and fights for survival while working at Blockbuster and Albertsons.
To catch a bite of this “slice of life” performance, head to the Yuba College Theater this weekend or next, located inside building 400 on campus at 2088 N. Beale Rd. in Marysville. Performances will run until April 30, Thursday through Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be two Sunday matinees available which start at 2 p.m. Tickets are free or “pay-what-you-can” at the door.
On April 27, the Yuba College Sociology Club will be sponsoring a special "Pizza and Pocatello" event featuring a pre-show discussion at 6 p.m. before the performance. This is a free event, including free pizza, where various sociological issues can be discussed with the “Pocatello” cast and crew.