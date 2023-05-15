Warmer temperatures tend to make people think of ways to cool off, and what better way to stay cool than inside a community pool that is equipped for individuals and families inside and out of the Yuba-Sutter region.
The 49th annual Sutter Buttes Day celebration kicked off on Saturday with all proceeds going to help fund the Sutter Youth Organization on Butte House Road and its staple: The Morehead Family Community Pool.
Sutter Youth Organization Board Member Erin McVey said the pool opened in 1964 as a way for families to enjoy a nice splash when temperatures range in the triple digits.
McVey said on Sutter Butttes Day it cost $2 to swim from noon to 4 p.m. The pool will open again June 1 for a regular schedule that includes day camps, and summer and day passes.
The pool is equipped with a 1-foot children’s wading pool, lifeguards for the main pool, snack bar and several other features for families to enjoy, Megan Grima, Sutter Youth Organization board member, said.
“It’s a great time for the kids,” Grima said.
Grima said Sutter Buttes Day returned essentially in full after several limited runs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a parade featuring 4-H clubs, students from Sutter Union High School and at least 20 local vendors scattered throughout the lawn adjacent to the community hall at Sutter Youth Organization. The community hall is present throughout the year and can be rented out for parties, get-togethers and other events.
Grima said the Sutter Union High School prom takes place at the Sutter Youth Organization community hall, as well as several 4-H events.
“It's here to be a community center,” Grima said.
Many families came to support the return of Sutter Buttes Day, including one who has seen at least 30 in her lifetime. Kim Sanchez, who was watching on Acacia Avenue across from Sutter Union High School, said one of the best features of the day is running into those who used to be participating members of the parade but are now grown up with families of their own watching Sutter Buttes Day.
A member of Sanchez’s family, CJ Sanchez, is one who used to march up and down Acacia Avenue as a member of the Sutter football team in 2009.
CJ Sanchez is now grown, helping coach the Junior Huskies feeder program and enjoying everything known to the small-town community of Sutter like Sutter Buttes Day.
Ryan Robison, Sutter Union High School District superintendent and Sutter Union High School principal, was also present helping unify the high school’s role on Sutter Buttes Day, adding that the school looks to get its students involved in the parade and Sutter Buttes Day each year.
Robison said over the years, Sutter Union High School’s football program has been a constant contributor to the parade alongside its baseball and softball teams – the same students that volunteer and work for Sutter Youth Organization throughout the year, he said.
“Our kids have been lifeguards, mentors at Sutter Youth Organization,” Robison said. “I'm grateful that we can engage our community.”