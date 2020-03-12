For the first time in its history, the Yuba City Police Department now has three canine units assigned to patrol the city’s streets.
The department recently added the team of Officer Brandon Martin and Eddie, a Belgian Malinois.
Lt. Sam Escheman oversees the canine program at the department and said adding a third unit has relieved some of the workload for the department’s dogs and provided more flexibility in terms of scheduling. Before the addition of Eddie and Martin, Officer’s Kris Gibson and Kenny Sowles made up the department’s canine division.
“One of the biggest bonuses is officer safety,” Escheman said.
He said dogs are able to go into dangerous areas where officers would be put in greater risk such as a building where an armed suspect may be located. Deploying a canine unit on a call typically reduces the use of force and results in suspects giving themselves up.
“The mere presence of the dog will reduce the tension of the call,” Escheman said.
Yuba City’s canine units are all trained for apprehending suspects as well as evidence gathering and article searches. Once a dog gets a whiff of an article of a suspect’s clothing it is able to track the suspect and any pieces of evidence the suspect may have attempted to get rid of while being pursued.
The department was able to purchase Eddie thanks to a donation from the Rotary Club of Yuba City, according to Escheman.
He said the cost of purchasing a dog, along with buying equipment the dog needs and training costs around $20,000.
That doesn’t include medical expenses. The department purchases dogs when they are between a year and two years old and they typically work on patrol for seven years and are retired around the age of nine or 10.
Being in the back of a car and dealing with suspects can take a toll on the animal, Escheman said.
“Our goal is to make sure the dog has a decent retirement,” Escheman said.
Yuba County
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office has three teams working now and one duo in the process of training to be field ready. Deputy Ray Ellis and his dog Chase are three weeks into the five-week course that all handler’s and police dogs go through, according to Lt. Nathan Lybarger.
Chase will be the third Malinois used by the sheriff’s office. The agency also has a narcotics detection dog that works at the county jail.
“Their primary role is they are a locating tool ... despite our technology and efforts we haven’t been able to replace their olfactory system,” Lybarger said.
He said the purchase of dogs and equipment is done through the Sheriff’s Office K9 Association which is a non-profit.
He estimated food and veterinary care costs are $100-$150 per dog per month. Sheriff’s office dogs typically retire between the ages of eight to 10.
As with all agencies that use dogs, the dogs live with their handlers and after retirement stay with them.
“Our handlers spend the better part of 50-60 hours a week working together, let alone their off time,” Lybarger said via email. “Beyond the job and title, being a K9 is a way of life.”
Sutter County
Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Stephen Traynor works with Iko in serving the city of Live Oak. The department has four other teams that serve the county. Iko and another of the department’s dogs, Enzo, are cross-trained for patrol and narcotics detection.
The dogs are trained to detect cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, Traynor said.
The dogs also provide a way to engage with the community and educate people about law enforcement.
Traynor said the dogs go to schools in the county and that “everybody loves the dog.”
“All of our dogs are very social,” Traynor said. “It’s something we look for.”
Marysville
The training for canine units does not end once teams hit the streets. Teams train about four hours each week, Marysville Police Officer Herb Culver said. Culver and his dog Rocky are one of two teams at MPD.
The other is Detective Joe Liebman and Jake, who is trained in narcotics detection.
He said MPD’s budget for the two dogs includes $1,000 for medical expenses, $2,000 for supplies that include food, toys and training tools and $7,200 for training costs.
Training includes obedience work, apprehension, tracking and human detection. The training is scenario-based and Culver said situations he and Rocky have encountered in the field are incorporated into training.
Culver said it’s a good feeling to have a partner with him at all times.
“Not only is he my partner, he’s my buddy,” Culver said. “It’s like having a good buddy with you in the car.”