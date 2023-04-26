Vaisakhi, also known as Baisakhi, is often regarded as the Sikh new year and is a celebratory marker of the spring harvest season. 

Last Friday, Andros Karperos School in Yuba City held its first Vaisakhi event inside the gymnasium. Several hundred guests dressed in ornate cultural attire attended the event which hosted many dances and a traditional Indian meal.

