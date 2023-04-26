Vaisakhi, also known as Baisakhi, is often regarded as the Sikh new year and is a celebratory marker of the spring harvest season.
Last Friday, Andros Karperos School in Yuba City held its first Vaisakhi event inside the gymnasium. Several hundred guests dressed in ornate cultural attire attended the event which hosted many dances and a traditional Indian meal.
Andros Karperos caters to students from kindergarten all the way up until the 8th grade. With current enrollment set at approximately 1,400 children, the school is reported to have the largest body of elementary students within the Yuba City Unified School District, nearly 50% of which are Punjabi.
“I think there were a few other events going on today because we would normally have four or five times as many people here at these night time events,” said Rocco Greco, the school's newly appointed principal. “I’ve only been here about nine months, and I’m still learning about the prevalent Punjabi-Indian culture here.”
The Vaisakhi event was organized in part by Raji Sohal, a teacher and supporter of the Andros Karperos Punjabi Club. Sohal said she was excited to be able to share this cultural event with the community and hopes the tradition will continue on.
“The purpose of this event is meant to promote a good harvest and celebrate our heritage,” added Sohal.
Organizers said all of the school’s children were invited to dance if they wanted, but this year only the girls signed up to do so. They hope to see more of the boys participate in the future as well.