Earlier this month, the Appeal-Democrat received two emails, one from a resident in Sutter County and the other from a Yuba County local.
The first was from Amy Stapletonhorn, who raised concerns over her neighbor’s dogs on Bird Street in Yuba City claiming that one of the five canines on the property was left outside almost continuously.
“Something needs to be done about this situation as neighbors are tormented by the constant cries from the dog,” wrote Stapletonhorn. “She bakes in the summer and freezes at times like these. … Animal control made him go register some of them, but they don’t know about all of them or else he would have to have a permit from the planning department. None are fixed or have their shots.”
The second email came from Jeanette Cavaliere, a property owner in Oregon House who was frustrated over dogs that were trespassing on her property and deterring potential buyers. Cavaliere claimed that over eight dogs strayed habitually onto her land and these animals all belonged to a caretaker on a nearby parcel.
“I notified the Yuba County Animal Control because the dogs were chasing cattle that I had leased there and pushed a calf through the fence onto Marysville Road,” wrote Cavaliere.
“The problem with the dogs coming on my property continued. … I have called Yuba County Animal Control seven more times because every time I went to my property, the dogs were running loose on my property.”
To address these concerns, the Appeal reached out to both counties and got some clarification on local ordinances and protocol.
Sutter County
When it comes to the keeping of animals, Sutter County’s website states that “on all lots, no more than four dogs, four months of age or older, may be kept.” But this is only subject to zoning code section 1500-8016. To simplify things, representatives with Sutter County Animal Services Authority (SASA) said that animal limits and restrictions vary by county, city, and zoning or coding permits.
Animal control officer Marissa Terry said she responded to the Bird Street house in 2022 on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 and was able to view a dog kept in an outdoor kennel and its living conditions.
“The dog had adequate shelter that is required legally according to 597(b),” said Terry. “The shelter provided shade from the sun, protection from the rain, and protection from the wind and extreme temperatures. An animal is not legally required to be inside a person’s home.”
Terry further explained that the dog in question was in good condition and of healthy body weight and that animal control could only require that an animal not be underweight. According to Terry, all the dogs on the property have a current rabies vaccine and dog licenses as required by Yuba City. SASA’s records show that at this particular address a total of six calls for service had been made since 2015 and that all of these calls had been deemed unfounded or were for a bite case where household dogs got into a fight.
“No evidence has been provided to show that the animals inside the home aren’t being cared for,” said Terry. “We cannot force entry into the home and the condition of the inside of the home would need to be turned into Yuba City Code Enforcement.”
As for noise complaints, or “nuisance animals,” SASA maintains a three step complaint policy. A nuisance animal is classified as any animal that destroys public property, a neighboring property, or repeatedly deposits waste onto property they do not inhabit. Nuisance animals can also include excessive barking or howling or interference with the freedom of lawful movement such as animals that chase vehicles or pedestrians.
The three step complaint policy starts with contacting SASA and providing the address of the animal and a possible description. If no one is available when an officer responds, a “Notice of Complaint’’ will be left at the owner’s door. The second step proceeds as before except the complainant is required to visit the SASA office to sign a complaint form and provide proof of identification. The complainant will be advised to keep a log for a minimum of two weeks that includes the date, time, and how long the barking or nuisance lasts. They should also include any conversations or confrontations that occur between themselves and the animal’s owner. The officer assigned to the case must make contact with the owner as well.
Barking and or noise complaints are required to come from two different households. SASA’s website states that “if two complaints come from the same person, the third complaint must come from a second household. That household is also required to keep a log for a minimum of two weeks. Logs and statements are then turned into SASA. SASA can only respond to a barking complaint two times within a six month period. If a third complaint is not made, the process starts over six months after the second complaint.”
Currently, only dogs are required to have a license in Sutter County and all dogs over the age of four months must be vaccinated for rabies, according to both state law and a county ordinance. Getting a rabies tag or proof of vaccination at a veterinary office or pop-up clinic is not the same as having a license. However, vaccinated pets who have been either spayed or neutered are eligible for discounted license rates. Licenses in Sutter County can be obtained at the animal shelter located at 200 Garden Hwy. in Yuba City. Licenses expire between one or three years in accordance with the length of the rabies shot. Impounded or lost animals are also eligible for discounted redemption fees if licenses are maintained.
“The most common calls we receive are for barking complaints, stray dogs, welfare checks and/or neglect calls, free feeding of chickens or feral cats, license checks, injured animals, bite cases, and assisting police, sheriff, and/or fire officers,” said Terry. “If someone isn’t sure if they should make a complaint or not, it is best to call us to make a report and we will put a call in for service for an officer to investigate.”
To learn more about SASA, visit tinyurl.com/mrxtzr3x, or call 530-822-7375 between 9 a.m and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Yuba County
Animal welfare for the unincorporated areas of Yuba County falls under the jurisdiction of Yuba County Animal Care Services, a division of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. These unincorporated communities include just about every region of Yuba County other than Marysville, however field service is not provided to the city of Wheatland or Beale Air Force Base. A representative for Yuba County Animal Services said that Beale has its own form of animal services on base and that those dealing with issues such as strays, neglect, or animal bites in Wheatland would be directed to the local police department. While field service is not provided to Marysville or Wheatland, Animal Care Services does house collected or impounded animals from both cities.
Marysville Animal Care Services, powered through the Marysville Police Department, provides services to citizens within the 3.5 square miles of the city. Licensing rules for Marysville and Yuba County follow the same pattern as Sutter County, with Marysville residents obtaining their licenses through Marysville City Hall. All others within Yuba County, including Wheatland, can purchase their license through Yuba County Animal Care Services located at 5245 Feather River Blvd. in Olivehurst. County staff said that licenses work to ensure quick identification and reunion for lost or missing dogs and that licensing fees are used to provide care to shelter animals.
As for the incident that occurred in Oregon House, Heather Nall, animal care services manager for Yuba County, thoroughly responded to all questions.
“Animals are considered personal property, they cannot just be removed from someone unless there has been specific legal processes followed,” said Nall. “In this case, we removed four dogs from the property with the owner’s cooperation. The dogs that remain on the property have not committed any violation that would deem a need for removal.”
Nall went on to explain that the current owner had inherited the dogs from a previous owner who had recently passed away. The new owner was given a warning and chose to surrender the four dogs who were reported to be the primary “cattle chasers.” Three dogs remain on the property and the owner is aware that it would be a violation to allow the animals to run at large.
“When dispatched to an animal at large, also known as a stray animal call, we have the ability to impound the animal or animals,” said Nall. “We have to witness and actually locate the animals at large to do so. Our shelter is extremely full and always at capacity, so whenever possible if we do find an animal at large, we try and return it to its owner versus bringing it back to the shelter. … We did check with other neighbors and nobody has had any issues with the dogs in question, so we are hopeful this problem will resolve fairly quickly with simple fence repairs.”
For information about Yuba County Animal Care Services, visit its website at tinyurl.com/4nb7uryr, or call 530-741-6478 during regular business hours.