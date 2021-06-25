The Livestock Pavilion at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds was bustling shortly after the gates opened on Friday as a dozen little ones showed their goats, sheep, swine, beef, and poultry during this year’s installment of the Pee-Wee Livestock Showmanship event.
Meanwhile, Matt Holmes was revving up his chainsaw to demonstrate how he carves his masterpieces out of pieces of wood.
Holmes, a Santa Cruz native, said he has been chainsaw carving since 2006.
“I always enjoyed woodworking and wanted to try chainsaw carving,” said Holmes. “After my first carving I was hooked on the freestyle aspect of carving and knew this art form was the perfect mix of all my passions. A log, a saw and whatever you want to create.”
Hundreds of people braved the heat on Friday to attend the second day of the Yuba-Sutter Fair, many bringing out the kids because, afterall, it was “Kid’s Day” and all children 11 years of age and younger received free admission.
“The rides have been a lot of fun,” said five-year-old Christian Sanderson, of Live Oak, as he chowed down on a corn dog.
His mom, Sandy, said it was nice to be out and about again with her family after months of closures.
“Despite the heat, it’s nice to be able to get out and spend time with the family and have some fun again,” she said.
Nashville recording artist and Wheatland native Madison Hudson attended the fair on Friday as well, playing multiple sets on the Main Stage of the fairgrounds with her band.
Hudson released her EP album, Silver Lining, in 2019 and since then her single “I hate this town” has gained popularity.
Hudson said she has been performing since she was 12 and even convinced her parents to invest money saved for college on sound equipment so she could continue singing.
In her time performing, Hudson has shared the stage with some of country music’s finest, including the Doobie Brothers, Dylan Scott, Chris Lane, Maggie Rose, Brandi Clark, Jack Ingram, Tyler Rich and Luke Pell.
“I have been able to be influenced by so many different kinds of artists,” said Hudson. “I have truly been shaped into the person I am from all those around me. I would say my kind of country music is different than others. I like to take country music and turn it into something a little different with a slight rock edge to it. High energy is my way of life and that’s how I want my music to be.”
Hudson’s album is available on most music streaming platforms, including Amazon, ITunes and Spotify.
The fair will continue through Sunday. Gates are open from noon-11 p.m. today (Saturday), and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit https://ysfair.com/fair/index.php.