The fourth annual California Taco Festival is scheduled to take place on Sunday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland.
Planned from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the event has been crafted as an experience that all ages can enjoy, organizers said.
“Bring your family and friends because there's fun for all ages,” organizers said in a statement. “Indulge in mouth-watering tacos, sip on refreshing micheladas, and experience a day filled with non-stop entertainment.”
Along with tacos and drinks, the California Taco Festival also will feature a car show and other activities.
“Witness the power and excitement as lucha libre wrestlers take the stage, showcasing their incredible skills and high-flying moves,” organizers said. “Get ready to dance the day away as live music fills the air, creating an electric atmosphere that will have you moving your feet. … be amazed by the grace and beauty of dancing horses, as they perform mesmerizing routines that will leave you in awe.”
A taco eating competition also will take place along with a wide variety of vendors on site.
“From traditional Mexican cuisine to fusion flavors, there's something for everyone's taste buds,” organizers said. “And don't forget to check out the kids zone, where the little ones can enjoy games, face painting, and more. For those looking for some friendly competition, grab a partner and join the corn hole tournament. Show off your tossing skills and compete for fantastic prizes.”
Tickets for the California Taco Festival are currently available now on Eventbrite. Contact info@almafestivals.com for more information.