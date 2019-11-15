It may be harder for some locals to find a holiday meal this year -- an annual Christmas Dinner for the less fortunate has been cancelled due to costly venue rental fees.
“My heart is broken because I know families and people in need look forward to and count on us and I just can’t make it happen this year,” said dinner organizer Robin Burr.
Burr said the dinner, which has been at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds the last four years, had to be cancelled because fairground management is requiring them to pay the entire hall rental amount plus a security deposit. Altogether Burr said that number totals upwards of $1,500.
“We barely make enough to fund the event with food and items,” said Burr. “There’s no way we could afford that.”
According to Burr, the hall has been donated free of charge each year until last year, when Burr said she had to pay just $95 for event insurance.
Burr said she has looked into other locations, but with just weeks to prepare, she doesn’t think she will be able to find a place that can accommodate the needs of the event.
According to Burr, the hall at the fairgrounds included use of several convection ovens so she has been able to cook the 30 turkeys, 300 pounds of potatoes, stuffing, gravy and vegetables served at the dinner in about eights hours.
Burr said she and her best friend, La Toya Perico, started the event because as single moms they knew times get hard around the holidays.
“Not having money to give to help, we figured our time was free and if we could bring a bit of happiness to someone for Christmas, how great that would be,” said Burr.
Burr said they start asking for donations in September of each year to supply the event.
“We had a full holiday dinner with all the fixings, used clothes, shoes, blankets and raffle prizes – usually new blankets or beanies and gloves,” said Burr. “(We) also gave away stockings full of hygiene products.”
According to Burr, the event assists hundreds of families and individuals in need each year.
“It’s been tearing me up because I know people are in need and that’s why I do it,” said Burr.