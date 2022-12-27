YFACA.jpg

Volunteers of the 2022 Christmas Family Food Box distribution, hosted by the Yuba Foothills Agricultural Communities Association, gather in Dobbins for a group photo.

 Courtesy of Lisa Baker

Yuba Foothills Agricultural Communities Association (YFACA) of Dobbins recently held its annual Christmas Family Food Box distribution which served approximately 50 families within Oregon House, Dobbins, and Camptonville. 

Lisa Baker, YFACA’s Christmas program coordinator, said this year the need for support was apparent now more than ever. Baker has been volunteering with YFACA for the past eight years and has recently noted a significant increase in multi-generational homes, seniors taking temporary custody of minors, and grown children moving back in with their parents.

