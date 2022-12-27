Yuba Foothills Agricultural Communities Association (YFACA) of Dobbins recently held its annual Christmas Family Food Box distribution which served approximately 50 families within Oregon House, Dobbins, and Camptonville.
Lisa Baker, YFACA’s Christmas program coordinator, said this year the need for support was apparent now more than ever. Baker has been volunteering with YFACA for the past eight years and has recently noted a significant increase in multi-generational homes, seniors taking temporary custody of minors, and grown children moving back in with their parents.
“The highest number we’ve seen this year is up to 16 people technically living in the home,” said Baker. “And we’re up here in a food desert where they don’t have affordable shopping or easy access to transportation. That’s a biggie right there where, if you’re living in Camptonville, it can take you an hour and a quarter to get to town sometimes.”
This is why providing assistance to these rural communities has become a primary focus for YFACA and its partners. Over the past few weeks, volunteers have been working to gather donations and assemble boxes full of toys, toiletries, and the ingredients needed to prepare suitable daily meals. The group also partnered with Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way and local food banks to provide the needed items for a holiday feast.
The organization thanked the Boy Scouts of America Troop No. 6400 for help in loading food boxes into cars, and said a long list of community donors and sponsorships made the distribution possible.