Folks strolled through Plumas Street for several hours Saturday as downtown Yuba City was transformed into an outdoor holiday market lined with vendors selling holiday gifts and treats.
There were also several organizations and nonprofits present looking for an opportunity to promote their products in front of a consistent strolling crowd that hasn’t been present since 2019.
The Christmas Stroll was back, and for many it was a welcome sight to reconnect with family, friends, and others.
“I attend every year,” said Yuba City resident Christopher Steele. “My favorite part is seeing everyone we know and showing the kids and families a good way to get out.”
In addition to outside vendors, the more traditional brick-and-mortar businesses in the area were also open offering everything from scarves to succulents, while food vendors sold holiday desserts like peppermint hot chocolate, decorated sugar cookies and other treats that always taste better during the holiday season.
There’s much to enjoy about Yuba City not only during the holidays, but year-round – with a lot more likely coming soon. Jason Poling, a pastor at Cornerstone Church, was present at the stroll promoting an upcoming project called Cornerstone City Center that he and several others are working on for next year.
Poling is currently looking to have a property locked down in the area for the Cornerstone City Center, which he said will be available to all mid-valley residents.
“This is not a church site, but something for the whole community,” Poling said.
While over a million dollars has been raised by the church, Poling said the group is always accepting additional donations from the public.
Poling said the city center, which he hopes is ready for renovations by the end of next year, will have many available resources for families, including counseling centers set up for mental and physical wellness checks.
He said the city center will eventually be a huge blessing to everyone in Yuba-Sutter.
Toward the end of the stroll was the kids zone, where children in the area had the opportunity to play in a bounce house and climb a wall with others.
Yuba City resident Rosemary Schiessmann brought her four children to enjoy the play zone. She said while she wishes there were more free activities for children in the mid-valley to partake in, the kids zone is a wonderful addition to the Christmas Stroll.
The stroll was capped with its traditional tree lighting by city officials.
For more information on upcoming events in the downtown area, visit www.YubaCityDowntown.com.