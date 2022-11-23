For the past 16 years, the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive has helped serve those in need.
All donations are used to purchase the meats and gift cards with no organization receiving money to cover expenses. This centralized drive enables 20 separate organizations to fulfill their goals of assisting the community.
It is estimated that more than 5,000 people will benefit from the charitable donations brought in by hundreds of donors during the annual turkey drive.
The event was sponsored by Results Radio and Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way.
Cash donations in the amount of nearly $21,700 were used to purchase 700 turkeys and 335 hams. An additional 240 turkeys and hams were donated by the public, along with cash, at 12 different turkey drive live broadcasts. These broadcasts were designed to help increase awareness of the drive.
In addition to this, 125 grocery gift cards were distributed to be used to purchase holiday foods.