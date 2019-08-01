The 20th annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down is just a few weeks away and organizers are working hard behind the scenes to make sure this year’s event goes off without a hitch.
“Right now, we are just making sure we have all of our ducks in a row as far as providers go and items that they will need,” said Mike Nichols, president of the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down, a nonprofit volunteer organization that puts on the event every year.
This year’s event, scheduled for Aug. 21-23 at the Cotton Rosser Pavilion in Beckwourth Riverfront Park, will see up to 70 service providers and vendors helping the local veteran community with everything from free dental work and medical check-ups to clothing and housing resources. The three-day event is basically set up to be a one-stop shop providing veterans and active duty service members with needed resources in one convenient location.
“The Stand Down has evolved from being just for homeless veterans, which is still a priority, but now we focus on all veterans. We want to provide them with information and resources that they might not have known were available to them, whether it’s benefits or whatever,” Nichols said. “Many think the only resources they are able to get is the GI Bill and a home loan, but they don’t look at the rest of the picture. If they have questions about Social Security, the DMV; if they are looking for work; it’s all here, and they can come and sit down with someone and ask their questions.”
Shane Griego has been volunteering at the event since he was first stationed at Beale Air Force base in 2004. Now retired, he serves as the Beale liaison for the event.
“It’s not only about outreach for those in need, but also to help set up our future veterans, so it’s a really good venue for active duty military,” he said. “We try to help posture them for success. It’s a place where they can come and talk to people to get a good understanding of what benefits are available for them – the things you don’t really think about when you are 26 years old and healthy. Even for those that have been out for a while, it’s never too late.”
The types of services provided this year will be similar to last year’s event. The main difference is that the female veteran’s and spouse’s areas will be expanded.
“We are trying to set up, basically, a mini stand down for females that have served and spouses so they aren’t stuck in the main mill with everyone else,” Nichols said.
Nichols estimates there are about 29,000 veterans living in the Yuba-Sutter area. Last year’s event saw approximately 895 veterans receive services over the three days, which is a typical turnout, he said.
Griego is hoping that number rises a bit this year, considering the area has added to its veteran population due to the Camp Fire displacing thousands of people from Butte County in 2018.
“That’s one of the biggest things we want to do this year, is to get the word out to our Camp Fire victims who are veterans. I know a lot have moved out of that area, so we just want them to know there is this additional resource that they can come and participate in,” Griego said.
Nichols said the community can still help with the event through monetary donations or by volunteering their time. Veterans who have never attended the local event are encouraged to complete the registration form ahead of time. For more information, visit http://www.yubasutterveteransstanddown.org.