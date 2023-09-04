With proceeds intended for programs serving those in need in the community through the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, the 8th annual Golden Autumn Wine Festival is scheduled to take place on Sunday at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland.

“Our region has a great story to tell regarding wine production, both in the valley and in the foothills,” United Way officials said. “A local annual event makes it easy and inexpensive to taste from 13 wineries at one location and to talk with the vintners about what it takes to develop their wine’s special tastes and textures.”

Tags

Recommended for you