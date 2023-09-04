With proceeds intended for programs serving those in need in the community through the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, the 8th annual Golden Autumn Wine Festival is scheduled to take place on Sunday at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland.
“Our region has a great story to tell regarding wine production, both in the valley and in the foothills,” United Way officials said. “A local annual event makes it easy and inexpensive to taste from 13 wineries at one location and to talk with the vintners about what it takes to develop their wine’s special tastes and textures.”
The event this year will include two admission times: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:45-3:45 p.m. Admission is $50 per person.
“We have been so fortunate for eight years to have the donation of a wonderful venue, in the shady apple orchard, known as ‘The Other Side of the Track’ at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland,” Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way Executive Director Bob Harlan said in a statement. “Interwoven amongst the trees are 13 wineries and four specialty vendors. Then add on background music from The Tu Tones, and you have a delightfully peaceful experience.”
The 13 wineries taking part include the following:
– Heringer Estates Winery
– Hickman Family Vineyards
The four “specialty vendors” take part include the following:
Bottles of wine from each of the wineries taking part will be available for purchase, officials said. There will be no parking fee or admission fee for the event. Officials said all of the Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm shops, rides and displays will be open.
“As we have to abide by our Alcohol Beverage Control license, we are unable to allow anyone under 21 to enter the venue, including infants being held in arms or in strollers,” Harlan said.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit yscunitedway.org or call 530-743-1847 on weekdays.
Designated drivers that are at least 21 years old will be admitted free of charge, officials said.