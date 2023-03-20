The 29th annual Yuba City Home, Garden and Sportsman’s Expo is set to return starting this Friday at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.
With more than 100 exhibitors expected to be set up in four buildings at the Fairgrounds, the show also will feature dozens of outdoor displays for home, garden, and outdoor “adventures,” according to organizers.
“Industry professionals will be on-hand to offer help with your questions about how to create a stunning and comfortable environment,” organizers said. “This year the Home Show adds a new feature: a Sportsman’s Expo. Event leaders have set aside an entire indoor and outdoor area with fishing and hunting guide services, hunting and fishing equipment, UTVs, ATVs and more.”
The event also will feature exhibitors demonstrating “in-home improvement products, gorgeous metal and stone yard art, fantastic deals on hot tubs, beautiful landscaping displays, delicious gourmet products, crafters and everything you need for your yard from tree trimming to landscape beautification,” organizers said.
Show-only special pricing also may be available for those looking to remodel, expand, upgrade or start new construction.
“This year’s show has something for everyone,” Kary Hauck, the show’s co-producer, said in a statement. “We have the best local companies with specials that are only available to show attendees, including mattresses, appliances, furniture and hot tubs from dozens of different companies.”
The Yuba City Home, Garden and Sportsman’s Expo will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, it will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Seniors 65 and older will be able to get into the show on Friday for a reduced price of $2. A coupon also is available in the Appeal-Democrat newspaper or online at www.YCHomeShow.com.
Children under 16 years old will be able to enter the show for free with a paid adult. Parking is free.