MoonFile.jpg

Children play on a floor of lights during the Lotus Moon Water Lantern Festival on Nov. 13, 2021, in Marysville.

 Courtesy of Kristine Xiong

Organizers announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the third annual Lotus Moon Water Lantern Festival was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

In a call with the Appeal, organizer Kristine Xiong also cited personal reasons between the organizers as to why the event this year was canceled, but did not want to comment further on the matter.

