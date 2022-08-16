Organizers announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the third annual Lotus Moon Water Lantern Festival was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
In a call with the Appeal, organizer Kristine Xiong also cited personal reasons between the organizers as to why the event this year was canceled, but did not want to comment further on the matter.
The festival was originally scheduled for Nov. 12, but organizers were unable to comment on whether the festival will be rescheduled or continue next year.
“We hope to be able to come together and put on this amazing event again in the near future. Thank you for your support and understanding,” organizers said in the Facebook post.
Since 2019, the Lotus Moon Festival has been held in Marysville near Ellis Lake. Attendants are able to craft and design paper lanterns and drift them into the lake. Attendants can choose between four different colored lights to represent a topic of remembrance and celebration, the Lotus Moon website said.
The colors are red for love and family, blue for honoring service men and women, amber for personal success and purple for remembering loved ones, the website said.
Since its inception, the event has been organized by Theng and Kristine Xiong along with Pheng and Pang Yang. The married couples established the festival as a way to bring community members together to celebrate different aspects of life.
During previous events, the festival has taken place between 3 and 9 p.m. and offered food vendors along with other activities. Purchasing tickets for the event gave attendants one lantern kit per ticket to decorate and send into Ellis Lake.
Proceeds from the lantern sales in the past have gone toward community efforts to clean up Ellis Lake, provide resources for homeless individuals and support the Adventist Health and Rideout Cancer Center, the Appeal previously reported.