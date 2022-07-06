With the 22nd installment of the Marysville Peach Festival set to kick off next weekend, the entertainment aspect of the annual event got a significant boost Tuesday at the Marysville City Council meeting.
Thanks to $16,000 that was secured from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain as part of an additional sponsorship, the group running the festival on behalf of the city will be able enhance the entertainment available to the public.
The additional funds provided by Hard Rock will go toward entertainment, staging, sound equipment and sound engineers for the Peach Festival, the city said.
According to a staff report, this “entertainment enhancement will help make the event a greater experience for all the participants and will be used to secure a second stage at the event,” something organizers were not able to previously provide.
On Tuesday, the Marysville City Council approved the addition of $16,000 to the contract with the event organizer, Sapphire Marketing Group. That approval gave authorization to City Manager Jim Schaad to revise and restructure the city’s contract. It also authorized the city’s finance director to make a supplemental appropriation of $16,000 to the city’s Peach Festival expenses, according to the staff report.
Presented by the city of Marysville and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, the annual Marysville Peach Festival is scheduled to take place from July 15-16 in historic downtown Marysville.
Kary Hauck, event coordinator with Sapphire Marketing Group, previously said the two-day event will feature live music, more than 100 vendors, a peach pie-eating contest and activities for families.
The festival will officially take place from 4 to 10 p.m. on July 15 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 16. It will span from D Street just north of 1st Street to just south of the 8th Street intersection and from Oak Street to High Street from 1st Street to 8th Street. Public parking is available throughout downtown outside of the festival footprint. Street closures will begin July 14 at 9 p.m. and are expected to re-open after 2 a.m. on July 17.