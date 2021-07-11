Organizers are busy preparing for the 21st annual Marysville Peach Festival, which will make its return to the downtown area July 16-17.
“The Marysville Peach Festival is our time to shine,” said event organizer DeeDee Efstratis-Brady. “It’s a great time to welcome people to Marysville that may not have been here in the past, as well as creating a fun family atmosphere for all.”
Efstratis-Brady said more than 100 food vendors are expected, including new vendors along with several returning favorites.
“Many of the fan favorite vendors will be back serving peach barbecue, peach funnel cakes, peach jams and of course, the stars of the show…peach cobbler and peach pie,” said Efstratis-Brady.
To celebrate the festival turning 21, a pub crawl has been added Thursday evening to kick off festivities.
Six local establishments will highlight special peachy cocktails with a People’s Choice Award being chosen at the end of the night, according to organizers.
The pub crawl will start at the Silver Dollar Saloon -- 330 First St., Marysville, at 7 p.m.
Throughout the two-day event, two stages – located at Third and Sixth streets – will feature events, bands and local groups. The Ray Allen Band will hit the stage with Heirloom Friday night and Guilty Again will take the stage on Saturday night. Music will also be provided throughout the day by Matrix, Slaughter House and Thorkat.
Games including a hula hoop, corn hole, water balloon toss and a peach pit competition will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. and the always popular peach pie eating competition will begin at 1 p.m. All games are sponsored by and will be located at the Results Radio booth near the Park
Stage at Third and D streets. Interested participants can register the day of the event prior to the competition and prizes will be awarded by Results Radio, according to organizers.
Near the game area on Third Street, Playzeum will host a children’s area at Peach Tree Park with interactive experiences that children and parents can enjoy together.
A carnival area with mechanical and inflatable games and rides will also be located on Second Street.
The 21 annual Marysville Peach Festival will be held on D Street in Marysville between First and Sixth streets July 16 from 4-10 p.m. and July 17 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Efstratis-Brady said admission is free as well as parking on city streets near the festival.
Designated handicap parking will be located on the northern side of Freedom Home Health Hospice’s private lot at Fourth and D streets and requires a placard to enter. Paid parking will also be available at the Habitat for Humanity parking lot at the south end of D Street.
For more information, call 763-5402, email msvlpeachfest@gmail.com or visit marysvillepeachfest.com or the Marysville Peach Festival Facebook page.