The 2021 California Rice Commission annual grower meeting Jan. 21-22 will be held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Scheduled presenters include Jim Wiesemeyer of Pro Farmer, Tyson Redpath of The Russell Group, Louie Brown of Kahn, Soares and Conway, David Guy with the Northern California Water Association, and Betsy Ward with USA Rice.
“We have a great lineup of speakers this year,” said California Rice Commission Chair Sean Doherty. “It’s certainly different to go virtual this time out. However, the presenters will still deliver a lot of useful information.
We will cover topics important to our industry, including the water outlook, trade updates and the latest state and federal issues.”
The first presentations will begin at noon Jan. 21, while the second group of presenters will be posted at noon on Jan. 22.
All presentations will be available at www.CalRiceNews.org.
For more information about the grower meeting, contact CRC Communications Manager Jim Morris at jmorris@calrice.org or (916) 205-5395.