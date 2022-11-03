The annual Nagar Kirtan Festival and parade opens up today for the first of its three-day event that lines the streets of Tierra Buena Road in Yuba City near the Sikh Temple Gurdwara of Yuba City, located at 2468 Tierra Buena Rd.

The festival, in its 43rd year, is a celebration of the Sikh faith and culminates with a parade to celebrate the inauguration day of Siri Guru Granth Sahib, or principal scripture of Sikhism.

