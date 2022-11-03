The annual Nagar Kirtan Festival and parade opens up today for the first of its three-day event that lines the streets of Tierra Buena Road in Yuba City near the Sikh Temple Gurdwara of Yuba City, located at 2468 Tierra Buena Rd.
The festival, in its 43rd year, is a celebration of the Sikh faith and culminates with a parade to celebrate the inauguration day of Siri Guru Granth Sahib, or principal scripture of Sikhism.
Money Dhami, with the Sikh Temple Gurdwara of Yuba City, said the festival begins with carnival rides and a fireworks show today.
Dhami said the fireworks show is scheduled to begin between 8-9 p.m. at the temple.
On Saturday, Dhami said the festival transitions to an open house at the temple, where anyone is welcome. The day also features multiple vendor booths from all over the world and free food, Dhami said.
Nagar Kirtan culminates with the parade, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dhami said.
The parade route covers multiple streets that will be closed down with the help of the Yuba City Police Department. The route heads south on Tierra Buena Road before moving over to Civic Center Boulevard all the way to Poole Boulevard to Tharp Road.
The final stretches of the parade head back down Butte House Road to Tierra Buena Road where it will end at the temple.