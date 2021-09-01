A celebration empowering Punjabi women that began in 1999 at a small venue in Yuba City has now grown into an event with an expected attendance of more than 3,000 women.
With more than 150 sponsors, this year the International Organization of Punjabi Women, Inc., will be hosting their 23rd annual Teeyan Da Mela event on Sunday at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds, located at 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City.
The event is held to empower women and to introduce Punjabi culture to the community, said Parm Takhar, event organizer and founder of the International Organization of Punjabi Women, Inc. All community members are welcomed to attend, said Takhar.
The event will include performances of dancing and singing, food vendors and activities like henna. Most dancers, singers and performers are those within the community, said Takhar. She said it was important for her to search for talent within the community.
When Takhar first organized the event in 1999, she expected an attendance of 50 people. To her surprise, 200 people showed up at the door.
Takhar said this kind of event is one where Punjabi women can be themselves and support one another.
“It’s to celebrate ourselves,” said Takhar. “It’s to take a day out of our busy lives and come together.”
Takhar decided to organize the event two decades ago when she recognized Panjabi women were not socializing with others outside of family. Every year at Teeyan Da Mela she sees people meet and interact with others they did not know and become familiarized with the community to celebrate women empowerment.
Kimi Verma, a Bollywood actress and supporter of women empowerment, will be this year’s special guest. Verma approached Takhar about the large event held annually and wanted to be a part of the celebration. Verma decided to sponsor all prizes that will be given to the performers participating. Teeyan Da Mela will be dedicating this year’s event to the protesting farmers in India and others who do not get fairly compensated for their hard work.
The Teeyan Da Mela event will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday. For more information, contact Takhar at 530-845-4800.