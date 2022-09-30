The Sacramento Area Council of Governments, the regional transportation planning agency for Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba counties, will hold a public hearing Oct. 24 to determine if there are unmet transit needs that are reasonable to meet in the region.
Officials with Yuba-Sutter Transit said these public hearings are “used to make decisions regarding the allocation of transportation funding in each local jurisdiction.”
A hearing for the Yuba-Sutter area will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Yuba County Government Center, located at 915 8th St. in Marysville.
If you are unable to attend this hearing or prefer a virtual option, a combined online hearing for all four counties will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25. Individuals can access the online hearing via computer or smartphone from www.zoom.us or with the Zoom app or by telephone by calling 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 (toll-free). The meeting ID number is 876-7231-0817.
Comments can be provided either during the hearing, by email at transitneeds@sacog.org, by text/phone at 916-426-3799 or through the online comment form at www.sacog.org/unmet. All comments must be received by Nov. 23.
For more information, call Yuba-Sutter Transit at 530-634-6880.