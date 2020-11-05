Another pandemic casualty: another one of Yuba-Sutter’s favorite events is canceled.
Each year, Veterans Day is marked locally with the annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade – it might be the longest parade on the event calendar and it is watched by thousands.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to it being canceled this year.
Cindy Verrill, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force and is organizer of the parade, said due to the expected crowd size, social distancing wouldn’t really be possible.
While the parade is canceled, Verrill said she encourages local veterans to wear their medals, wear their uniforms, wear their service or organizational caps, etc. on Veterans Day.
“Let people know you’re a vet,” Verrill said. “... Don’t be embarrassed if someone comes up and says ‘thank you for your service.’ Accept it and say ‘you’re welcome’ and press on.”
For those who are looking for other ways to honor veterans, Verrill said she recommends that people look up Veterans Homes of California and send cards for the veterans.
“Even if all you can do is send some ‘thinking of you’ cards to the vets in Yountville (where one of the Veterans Home of California facilities is located) … it will make that vet’s day. It means a lot,” Verrill said.
She said people could also contact the volunteer coordinator at a Veterans Home of California to inquire about adopt-a-vet programs.
While Wreaths Across America is in December, Verrill said sponsoring a wreath for the program is another way people can honor veterans.
“It’s something to look forward to, it’s a beautiful sight when you see all of those Christmas wreaths on the headstones,” Verrill said.
She said the parade will be back next year “and probably bigger than ever.”
Museum of the Forgotten Warriors
The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors is now open every Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and will also be open on Veterans Day from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Face masks are available as is hand sanitizer.
The museum is located at 5865 A Road, Marysville.