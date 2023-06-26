Now in its 42nd year, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be hosting a general board meeting and open house on Wednesday for the public at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
“Each year, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture invites its members and the entire community to attend its annual meeting,” organizers said. “After a brief bit of Board business, including the election of a new slate of officers by our members for the 2023-24 year, Executive Director David Read will make a presentation about the many accomplishments of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture (YSAC), and provide an update on plans for the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts and the re-development of the Main Stage.”
Admission to the event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is free and there will be light appetizers and beverages including beer and wine. Guests are encouraged to learn about ways to get involved with the local arts council.
“This past year could not have been more successful with the formation of three new performing arts ensembles including the Yuba-Sutter Big Band, Convergence Theatre Company and our Center Stage Productions youth performing arts program,” Read said in a statement. “Each has brought wonderful new opportunities for local artists and added to the range of professional level theater and music experiences for the community.”
Sutter Theater Center for the Arts is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. For more information, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at email@yubaustterarts.org.