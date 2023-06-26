Now in its 42nd year, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be hosting a general board meeting and open house on Wednesday for the public at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

“Each year, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture invites its members and the entire community to attend its annual meeting,” organizers said. “After a brief bit of Board business, including the election of a new slate of officers by our members for the 2023-24 year, Executive Director David Read will make a presentation about the many accomplishments of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture (YSAC), and provide an update on plans for the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts and the re-development of the Main Stage.”

