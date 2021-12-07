After a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020, the annual Yuba City Christmas Stroll will take over Plumas Street on Saturday.
The stroll transforms the entire downtown shopping district into an outdoor holiday market, lined with vendors selling holiday gifts and treats. The brick-and-mortar businesses in the area will be open as well, offering everything from scarves to succulents, and food vendors will be selling holiday desserts like peppermint hot chocolate and decorated sugar cookies in addition to their normal food faire.
Kristel Martin, coordinator of the Yuba City Downtown Business Association, said most of the vendor spots have already been spoken for so she expects a large event this year.
According to Martin, the trackless train will be returning for the festivities and there will be a kids zone with an obstacle course and climbing tree.
A main stage will feature bands playing live music throughout the stroll, said Martin, and holiday music will be played on the side streets as well.
“Santa will also be at the North Pole and Mrs. Claus will be reading ‘The Night Before Christmas’ at the Teagarden House with cookies for the kids,” said Martin.
There will be other holiday characters walking up and down the street as well, providing photo opportunities for those in attendance.
The stroll will be held on Saturday from 2-8 p.m. and a tree lighting ceremony is set for 6 p.m. According to Martin, Yuba City Mayor Marc Boomgaarden will have the honor of lighting the tree this year.
For more information, visit www.YubaCityDowntown.com.