Pajaro

This aerial photograph shows cars and homes engulfed by floodwaters in Pajaro on Saturday. Residents were forced to evacuate in the middle of the night after an atmospheric river surge broke the Pajaro levee and sent flood waters flowing into the community.

 Tribune News Service/AFP via Getty Images

An atmospheric river storm bearing down on California will drop more rain and snow this week, sparking fresh concerns about additional flooding and snowmelt in the already soaked state.

The storm, which originated near Hawaii, was expected to intensify Monday into Wednesday. It will create “considerable flooding impacts below 5,000 feet elevation across much of the California Coast and Central Valley and over the southern Sierra Nevada foothills,” the National Weather Service said.

