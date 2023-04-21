Buttes Mural 2.jpg

Louie Lethridge, left, and Rodney Herrera, right, team up to complete Mary Covillaud Elementary School’s newest mural on April 11 in Marysville. This piece was made through a combination of spray paint techniques and acrylic paint brush work. 

 Courtesy of Rodney Herrera

A vibrant new mural has recently been installed at the Mary Covillaud Elementary School in Marysville. 

This new piece features local wildlife and a depiction of the Sutter Buttes mountain range against a bright orange sunset and sprouting green fields. Staff stated that the mural was designed in part to celebrate the Native American heritage of the region.

