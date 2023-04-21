A vibrant new mural has recently been installed at the Mary Covillaud Elementary School in Marysville.
This new piece features local wildlife and a depiction of the Sutter Buttes mountain range against a bright orange sunset and sprouting green fields. Staff stated that the mural was designed in part to celebrate the Native American heritage of the region.
“We were asked to submit ideas, and some of our co-workers wanted book characters, but I was thinking, ‘this is going to be something the whole community sees, so what if it looks like what we could see, standing in my classroom, if none of the houses or buildings were in the way,’” explained Bernie Ridgeway, a teacher whose classroom sits adjacent to the new mural. “My heritage is both Chocktaw and Pit River, and I’m very into local history and Native American history. I submitted four photos of the Buttes, the prettiest one was an evening photo that might have been taken during one of the fires when the sky had a pink tint. It wasn’t the sun but the moon shining in that picture. So Louie (Lethridge), the painter, he kinda melded together the photos and used that moon-set one as the base.”
Lethridge, a local muralist, was commissioned to do the piece over spring break and said he was happy for a chance to play with bright colors. Lethridge is one of the most prominent muralists within the Yuba-Sutter region. His works can be seen on schools and businesses throughout the area and on known landmarks such as the Marysville tunnel and the baseball-themed work that originally decorated Bryant Field.
A graduate of Lindhurst High School, Lethridge went on to take art classes at Yuba College and has been painting murals now for over 30 years.
“He’s done so many murals for our schools as well as the community,” said Jolie Critchfield,
director of child development for the Marysville Joint Unified School DIstrict. “He’s just incredible and it’s cool because he’s a graduate from our own district. I believe his first mural was the lion for Linda Elementary School.”
On April 11, another resident artist, Rodney Herrera, owner of Elegant Arts Tattoo Parlor in Marysville, joined Lethridge in finishing up the piece.
“Louie does a lot of acrylic and brush work, but I usually use more spray paints,” said Herrera. “So it was that combination of the two techniques that really helps give a unique effect to this piece.”
Herrera said he was happy to volunteer his time to the project and help his friend bring more beauty to the area.
“We’re trying to keep the community out here colorful and make more bright and creative art that local youth can identify with, something joyful,” added Herrera. “I hope that this will be one of those bright spots.”
The new mural is located in the preschool area at 610 8th St. in Marysville and adds a supplemental background to the natural playground features of the campus. It can also be viewed from the Covillaud parking lot or from F Street in Marysville.
“The kids were very excited when they came back from spring break,” said Critchfield. “The teachers said they were touching the wolf and trying to feel it. They didn’t know what some of the animals were so the teachers were able to use it as a learning opportunity and give them that language too.”
Both Herrera and Lethridge said they are contemplating starting their own mural company together. Their goal is to continue installing as much art around town as possible and to expand the community’s access to quality muralists.