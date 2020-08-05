The Marysville City Council met Tuesday in a closed session to review a list of names of potential interim city managers and tonight (Thursday) it will meet again about the position.
Mayor Ricky Samayoa did not provide specifics on Wednesday only saying that the council is continuing the process that will lead to selecting an interim city manager. Today’s meeting will be in a closed session during a special meeting – the same as Tuesday’s meeting.
He said the discussions are happening in closed sessions because they have to do with personnel decisions and potential contract details.
On July 24, the council voted 3-2 to terminate former city manager Marti Brown, who had held the role since Jan. 1, 2018. The interim city manager will assist in the search process for the permanent city manager.
Today’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
Any decision that might be made would have to be made in an open session.