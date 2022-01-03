As rain and snow storms continue to impact the Northern California region, the National Weather Service said the latest winter storm to come to the area was expected to affect residents Monday night and today.
The federal agency said “impacts across the mountains will continue as additional snow and strong winds could cause renewed travel problems as well as downed trees and powerlines.”
With another round of precipitation predicted for late Thursday and into Friday, this recent storm is expected to bring snow to mountain areas. The National Weather Service said this will likely continue to cause difficult travel conditions with likely chain controls and possible road closures for areas such as north of Highway 50.
Along with expected precipitation, the storm could produce 30 to 50 miles per hour southerly winds with gusts up to 35 to 45 miles per hour. The National Weather Service said the strongest winds could be north of Interstate 80.
Also on Monday, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said a few thousand customers in the Sierra Nevada region had power restored over the weekend, but that about 25,000 homes and businesses across the Northern California mountains and foothills still had outages caused by last week’s severe storm.
On Friday, PG&E said the record-breaking snowfall caused extensive damage to its equipment and hindered repair crews’ access to affected areas.
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency last week for 20 counties in response to the winter storms, including Yuba County.