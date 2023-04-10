Following a Contra Costa County judge’s release of the names of 17 Antioch police officers accused of making racist or homophobic texts, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe has blamed the department’s culture and is calling for an independent audit.

“There are no words to express my profound disappointment given that one of the named officers serves as president of the Antioch Police Union,” the mayor said in a Facebook video statement on Saturday. “While Antioch has worked hard to become one of the Bay Area’s most racially diverse cities, this will undoubtedly leave an embarrassing stain on our community.”

