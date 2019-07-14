With powerful earthquakes recently shaking Southern California, many in this area may be wondering if there’s a possibility of that happening in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“Anyone in California is at risk of an earthquake,” said Michael Oskin, professor of geology at the University of California, Davis. “The Central Valley is surrounded by active fault lines, but these faults are slower moving, so the risk of an earthquake happening here is smaller.”
Oskin said there have been two historical earthquakes in the region. In 1892, a magnitude 6 earthquake shook the town of Winters and in 1975 Oroville was struck by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake.
Both occurrences took place on well known fault lines located along the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range and the foothills of the coastal range, Oskin said.
Although earthquake risks are lower in the Yuba-Sutter region, officials still urge residents to be prepared.
Russ Brown, public information officer for Yuba County, said many local agencies – including Caltrans and the Yuba Water Agency – already have plans in place should an earthquake happen in the area.
“These agencies assess and evaluate the integrity of local roads, bridges, levees and dams regularly to ensure they are capable of withstanding things like earthquakes,” Brown said. “Should anything like that actually happen, they will go out and re-evaluate to ensure the continued safety of the community.”
Although earthquake risks are not high, Brown said this area is more likely to feel the effects of an earthquake occurring somewhere else which can still cause damages, especially to the older buildings in the area.
“Most of the infrastructure in the area can handle these effects,” said Brown. “There are some older buildings that will be more susceptible.”
Brown said there have been significant standards in earthquake-ready construction regulations since the mid-1900s and many of the buildings in the area already meet the standards.
Brown also said there have been great improvements in local levee systems so officials are confident that the levees can hold up to an earthquake.
Oskin said earthquake early warning systems have been developed but are just starting to be used all across the state.
“Earthquake early warning systems would work well in this area because the earthquakes are less intense,” Oskin said. “This allows for more time to prepare if we know it’s coming.”
According to the California Integrated Seismic Network, the objective of earthquake early warning is to rapidly detect the initiation of an earthquake, estimate the level of ground shaking to be expected and issue a warning before significant ground shaking starts.
“This doesn’t exclude that people should be prepared,” Oskin said. “No where in California is immune to earthquakes.”