After being denied a parole hearing in 2021, convicted murderer Nathen Ramazzini may soon get an expedited hearing after his appeal to the 2020 Senate Bill 394 ruling was heard in a Sacramento Appeals Court on Wednesday. 

According to Colusa County Assistant District Attorney Brenden Farrell, who spoke at the hearing on behalf on the victim’s family, the justices had a lot of questions during the hearing about whether the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office – who has represented the victim’s family – had the standing to bring the case before the court based on the parameters of California’s Marcy’s Law. 

