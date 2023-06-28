After more than 50 years in print media, Appeal-Democrat publisher Glenn Stifflemire is entering retirement.
A native of Texas, Stifflemire published his first newspaper at the age of 29 and worked in nearly every role in the industry. This week was his final one after previously announcing his retirement to Appeal staff.
During his 55 years in the media industry, he has published various community newspapers throughout the country, including operations in Missouri, Iowa, North Carolina, Louisiana and California.
Along with being a publisher, Stifflemire worked on the advertising side of newspapers, as well as in the editorial and circulation departments. On Monday, he shared with Appeal staff several stories of his time spent with newspapers – everything from impactful reporting assignments to working in the press room before the advent of modern-day processes.
Stifflemire said he took over as publisher of the Appeal-Democrat in Marysville in 2013 and later other newspapers such as the Lodi News-Sentinel in 2016. In those years, he oversaw publishing operations at both papers, splitting his time between Lodi and Marysville every week.
He also oversaw operations at three weekly papers in Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties, along with all digital operations at each location, three shoppers and numerous specialty publications.
Stifflemire said he and his wife Lea planned to return to Texas in his retirement.
Stefan Sabich, who was recently hired as the Appeal-Democrat’s new advertising director, will move into the role of publisher for the Appeal.
"It has been a pleasure to work with Glenn. He is a great leader with a wealth of knowledge and experience, and he will be greatly missed," Sabich said. "It's sad to see him go, but I am happy that Glenn will have a chance to spend his retirement with his family in Texas, and I wish him the best in retirement. I feel extremely lucky that Glenn was able to share so much of his expertise and experience with me."
Sabich is a Northern California native and graduate of Cal Poly Humboldt. Before he was hired as the advertising director of the Appeal-Democrat, he was the advertising director for a group of six newspapers in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
Terri Leifeste, a fellow Texan who has known Stifflemire for several years, will take over publishing duties at the Lodi News-Sentinel.
"It's been a tough couple of years for newspapers with the pandemic, but I can't think of anyone I'd rather be in the trenches with than Glenn," Leifeste said. "We're sad to see him go, but happy he's going back to Texas to retire, and we wish him all the best happiness."
Leifeste is currently the vice president and publisher of Santa Maria California News Media, the Lodi News-Sentinel reported. Stifflemire and Leifeste met about 12 years ago when Leifeste hired Stifflemire to run papers in the Texas communities of Sweetwater and Big Spring.
"He was an awesome colleague for me, and gave me great support during COVID," she said. "I have a lot of respect for him, and he had a ton of experience that he shared with me. I knew that if he was an operating publisher, he would give 110% to do what's best for the company and its employees."
The Lodi News-Sentinel contributed to this article.