Following the Sutter County Planning Commission’s decision last month to approve an 84-lot subdivision in the small community of Sutter, a nearby property owner and farmer filed an appeal in hopes of stopping the project from moving forward.
The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will make a final decision on the project during a special meeting scheduled for Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. Doug Libby, principal planner for Sutter County Development Services, said the hearing will be open to the public, though due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be limited seating in the board’s chambers.
“People wishing to comment who cannot be accommodated in the board chambers will be required to wait outside the chambers, socially distanced, and will be allowed into the chambers one-by-one to provide three minutes of public comment and then they will be required to exit the chambers so the next person can enter,” Libby said.
The project developer, Helm Properties, has plans to develop 84 lots on about 78 acres, with each lot ranging in size from 0.64 acres to 1.84 acres. The area where the project is planned is designated as low-density residential and the town was defined in the county’s 2030 General Plan as a new growth area.
Joan Juaquin Wood, a property owner in Sutter who farms land east of the planned community, appealed the project within the required 10 days of the commission’s decision. In order to appeal, she had to pay a deposit fee of $1,000 for noticing and costs associated with the appeal process.
Wood’s farm is about 250 acres and about 60 acres of her rice is planted adjacent to where the subdivision would be built.
“Much of the farming is done by airplane, both for planting seed and fertilizer,” Wood said. “While those things stop at the edge of your fields, it’s not as easy to stop a plane abruptly. There’s a 300-foot buffer zone, but that distance goes by fast in a plane, and in my past experiences, these types of activities next to homes always result in complaints, even though in order to buy the home the property owner would have to sign a document acknowledging there will be farming activities. So, this is the problem.”
Wood said she’s not the only farmer that would be impacted by the housing development. She hired a lawyer that specializes in similar issues and hopes to make her case to supervisors during next week’s hearing.
Previous decision
The planning commission voted in favor of the project along with approximately 45 conditions of approval during a meeting in July. Jeff Helm of Helm Properties said the new development, known as Sutter Ranch, will see developers put well over $1 million worth of investments into the community.
The commission received approximately 270 letters by county residents opposed to the project. Concerns that were raised included the reduction of agricultural land; the project having an adverse impact on public safety; adding stress to the local water infrastructure system; an increase of traffic congestion and greenhouse gas pollution; and an impact to school capacities, among other issues.
Following public remarks during the most recent commission meeting, many of the concerns raised were later addressed by county staff, the major issues being the impact to roads, setback requirements, and water and wastewater infrastructure.
Commission members stated they sympathized with Sutter residents opposed to the project, but ultimately, the project checked all the boxes and met all of the requirements necessary for approval – project and designs met applicable general and specific plans; the site is physically suitable for the proposed density and type of development; the design won’t cause serious public health problems; the design doesn’t conflict with easements; and the proposed map would not have any significant, unmitigated impacts on the environment.
Following the public hearing, the board will make a decision on the project, which will be final. Monday’s special meeting will be held inside the board’s chambers at Yuba City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.