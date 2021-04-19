The California Third District Court of Appeal will listen to oral arguments this morning involving a lawsuit filed by local state legislators against Gov. Gavin Newsom challenging his use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 State of Emergency.
The lawsuit, filed by Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin), challenged an executive order issued by the governor that changed several portions of the election code in response to the ongoing pandemic.
A Sutter County Superior Court judge sided with the plaintiffs in November 2020, overturning Newsom’s executive order and imposing a permanent injunction on the governor from exercising certain powers under emergency circumstances. Newsom’s legal team filed a writ of mandate asking for the appellate court to overturn the judge’s decision and temporarily stay the injunction.
Oral arguments from both the plaintiffs and the defense are scheduled to begin today (Tuesday) at 9:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the event will only be available for viewing online using the Court of Appeals’ streaming service at https://bit.ly/3du8MmX.