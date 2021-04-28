Jamie Keith, sales and marketing director for the Appeal, announced she will be stepping away from the position at the end of the month.
Keith has worked for the Appeal since June 2009, when she was hired as the retail advertising manager out of college. At CSU, Chico, Keith oversaw the advertising and business department for The Orion, the college’s student-run newspaper. She officially took over as the Appeal’s director of sales and marketing in 2017.
“The Appeal has made it possible for me to grow in so many different areas of my life. While I came in as a sales manager, I was lucky to have the opportunity to grow in special publications (like Best of Yuba-Sutter) and our internal marketing efforts,” Keith said. “I truly love that aspect of my job and the fact that I sit on community boards like Beale Military Liaison Council (having been asked by my old Appeal boss Dave Schmall to join). I love supporting Yuba City Rotary, Friends of the Marysville Stampede and others. Those aspects of my community involvement won’t change, nor will my love for local media.”
Following her departure, Keith will be joining Sierra Central Credit Union as the marketing manager.
Her position will be filled by Dora Sieber, who works for the Appeal’s sister newspaper, the Lodi News-Sentinel. Sieber began her career with newspapers back in 2005 and has held many jobs in office management and retail before taking over as the Lodi newspaper’s advertising director in 2016. Keith said the Appeal and Lodi News-Sentinel teams have worked closely over the years, and that she is happy turning over her team and its products to Sieber, knowing that everyone is in good hands.
Sieber will now serve as the regional advertising director overseeing the Yuba-Sutter area, Tri-County area and San Joaquin Valley. Classified Advertising Manager Nancy Brown, who has been with the Appeal for 40 years, will take over some of the internal duties that Keith managed. Also, Star Amato, a 37-year newspaper veteran who handles local accounts, will also be taking over as the Appeal’s nonprofit manager.
“Jamie has been an invaluable asset to the Appeal. We’ll miss her marketing acumen, management skills, community partnership and being the champion of print journalism,” said Appeal Publisher Glenn Stifflemire. “We wish her only the best as she moves into the next phase of her professional life. I know that John Cassidy and the Sierra Central Credit Union team will be getting a first-class employee. We wish them the best.”
Keith said the Appeal gives thousands of dollars back to the local community by way of philanthropic in-kind donations, and she credited Stifflemire and his team for supporting her efforts over the years to give back by way of volunteer hours. In addition to helping in events put on by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation, Keith served with the Yuba City Rotary, helped with Salvation Army bell ringing efforts, and handed out food at the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank.
“The Appeal has supported my ideas and passion for advertising and trusted in me to grow a successful team and products over the years,” Keith said. “They provided me the opportunity to work efficiently and effectively and love what I do – and for that I can never thank them enough. I’m leaving with a tear in my eye but so excited for the group of talented individuals who will carry on promoting local news and all that it offers our great community.”