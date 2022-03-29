The Yuba-Sutter region is ripe with important stories that need to be told.
We currently have an opening for a full-time reporter position at the Appeal-Democrat. This is a full-time general assignment position and some previous reporting and writing experience is preferred.
If you have a specific interest in covering certain topics, you will be allowed to flourish and grow a portfolio that could propel you further in your career. You will have the freedom to expand your experience in journalism and writing in ways that aren’t often found at other publications.
A reporter hired here also will be responsible for various feature stories for special sections, quarterly publications and a monthly magazine. These publications not only provide an outlet to tell important stories, but also allow a writer to push themselves creatively. If you have a desire to do things other than writing, such as video and/or audio projects such as podcasts, you will have that opportunity as well. You will find that the stories you tell here will make dramatic impacts on people’s lives.
This is a full-time position with paid vacation and benefits. Knowledge of Adobe InDesign is preferred but not required.
If you are interested, then please send your resume, a cover letter and up to five samples of your writing to Editor Robert Summa at rsumma@appealdemocrat.com.