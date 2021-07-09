An appeals court notified parties in the lawsuit regarding the legality of Measure K that it was prepared to make a ruling. Both sides have until Monday to request oral arguments, according to Yuba County Counsel Mike Ciccozzi.
The Yuba County Board of Supervisors recently met in a closed session regarding the lawsuit but Ciccozzi could not disclose any details from the closed session.
Measure K passed in 2018 with a simple majority of 53 percent and raised the sales tax by 1 percentage point in unincorporated Yuba County. In December 2018, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, along with Yuba County citizens Charlie Matthews and John Mistler, challenged the measure, arguing that it should have been classified as a special tax, which requires a two-thirds majority for passage.
A Yuba County Superior Court judge ruled in September 2019 that the measure should have been a special tax because the language of the measure mentioned specific uses for funds collected, such as public safety services. The county appealed the superior court ruling.
The tax became law in April 2019, while the lawsuit was pending. Ciccozzi said approximately $13.1 million has been collected so far.
The money collected is being placed in a trust that remains untouched until a final ruling is made, according to Yuba County.
“The parties submitted their written briefs setting forth their respective arguments,” Ciccozzi said in an email. “An amicus brief supporting the county’s position has been filed by the California State Association of Counties. The court has reviewed all of the written material.”
He said the court will decide the timing of when arguments are heard should the parties make the request.
Brian Hildreth, an attorney representing the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, said on Thursday that his client is considering both options and has until Monday to decide.