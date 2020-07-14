The California Third District Court of Appeal ruled 3-0 that a Sutter County Superior Court judge must vacate a temporary restraining order on an executive order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom about how November’s general election will take place.
On Friday, a nine-page opinion authored by Third District Presiding Justice Vance W. Raye said there was no basis for the Sutter County Superior Court to grant an ex parte order that placed a restraining order on the governor’s order.
Assemblymen James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) and Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) filed the request for the temporary restraining order on June 11 in Sutter County Superior Court. On June 12, Judge Perry Parker granted the request. Newsom’s order laid out how in-person voting could take place for the general election.
The governor’s office appealed the ruling of the superior court to the appellate court, which put a stay on Parker’s decision pending its ruling.
In the opinion, Raye said ex parte proceedings are for emergency matters and that how the November election will take place did not constitute such a proceeding from the superior court. In addition, Gallagher and Kiley did not give the governor’s office enough notice about the hearing in superior court that would take place.
“Compounding the lack of competent evidence of irreparable harm or immediate danger, real parties in interest did not properly notify the governor of the ex parte hearing,” Ray wrote in his opinion.
Appellate court Associate Justices Ronald B. Robie and Jonathan K. Renner concurred with Raye’s opinion.