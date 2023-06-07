Four years after 13-year-old Alex Flores was killed in a drunk driving incident, the California Third District Court of Appeals has backed a hearing for the resentencing of Constance Addison, the driver in the incident, for the charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.

The push for resentencing follows the passing of Senate Bill 567, but it will ultimately have no impact on her indeterminate sentence of 15 years to life for her second-degree murder conviction, Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre said.

