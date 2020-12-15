With many people staying home for the holidays, a beloved local holiday tradition will be going virtual this year.
“Applause: At Home for the Holidays” is a benefit performance for the Sutter Theater on Plumas Street and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s ongoing arts in education programs, according to a press release.
“The stellar cast of Applause will take you on a holiday journey home, filled with joy, hope, laughter and friendship, while celebrating the holiday season with carols, holiday pop songs and the perfect mix of local humor and holiday heart,” it was stated in the press release.
People can enjoy classics like “The Holly and the Ivy,” “The Christmas Song,” “Oh Holy Night,” “What Child is This,” “Hard Candy Christmas” and something new by local songwriter Tom Galvin.
The cast includes Carmen Smith, Gay Galvin, Janet Frye, Jeff Graham, Joe Moye, Kelly Barber Cunningham, Sammy Raynor (from Mississippi), Tom Galvin, Travis Leonard, Elizabeth Hastey, Cassie and Ben Fifeld, Beata Dumaplin (from Hawaii), Zachary and Caitlyn Larvick (from Italy), Alex Cesena (from Boston) and Alexandria Mazzerole.
The show will also include a tribute to the late Staci Ingram, a frequent Applause cast member who died in September.
Show times for the virtual “Applause: At Home for the Holidays” are Friday, Dec. 18, and Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m.
Tickets cost $10 – it’s asked that a ticket is purchased for each person viewing the show – and are available at www.yubasutterarts.org or by calling 742-2787.
Log-in information will be provided upon the purchase of tickets.