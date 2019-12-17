It’s more than just a musical revue, an annual reminder of the holiday season.
“Applause! Home for the Holidays” is also about rekindling ties amongst family and friends.
The annual benefit performance is hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts and Sutter Preforming Arts Association (for the renovation of the Sutter Theatre). The revue runs Thursday through Sunday at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts in Marysville. “Applause” started as a series of performances conducted now and then through the year; but now is performed annually during the holidays. It’s like coming home for a lot of participants and audience members.
“I grew up in the Yuba-Sutter Area,” said cast member Staci Johnson. “I now live in Southern California.” The show is one of the reasons she comes back each year to the place she grew up.
“I now bring my children with me. I get to perform with my kids,” said Johnson. “I get to bring them to the stage I grew up going to. I get to introduce them to my community.”
Johnson said she loves performing alongside her children and seeing them perform on the exact same stage she was on at their age.
A fellow cast member, Sammy Raynor, moved here as an adult and made it his home. Raynor came to the area six years ago, stationed at Beale Air Force Base. He’s since been stationed in Mississippi, but, just like Johnson, he travels back to perform in the annual show.
“They’re fun! We’re doing this because we want to,” said Raynor. “I get to bring joy. It’s easy to forget holiday joy.”
Raynor is from South Dakota and considers Marysville home. In comparison to South Dakota the Yuba-Sutter area is completely different ,said Raynor.
In this year’s performance Raynor will be performing Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas.” Raynor chose that song in particular because Elvis was from Mississippi.
“I may be living in Mississippi, but it would definitely be a ‘Blue Christmas’ if I’m not here with my family in Yuba City,” said Raynor.
Raynor was introduced to “Applause” through Carmen Smith and Janet Frye.
“Over the years it’s morphed into a big holiday show,” said Yuba Sutter Arts executive director David Read. “We love having the big annual ‘Applause!’”
Read said the annual revue is a great way to support the arts within the community, and a great way to support the performers.
“It’s a chance for us as community members to show local talent” said Janet Frye, co-host and co-director.
Months prior to the show, Frye says, she receives phone calls on when the event will happen.
“I always look forward to what new things we can do,” said Frye. “What new can we do?”
It takes months of planning and getting the performers together.
“It’s become a tradition,” said Frye. “I plan my holiday season around the show. It makes me happy to see others happy.”