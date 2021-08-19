Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s youth theater series Applause Kids! is back with its latest virtual production entitled, “Broadway here we come!”
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the show is a musical revue that features songs from “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “Music Man,” “Lion King” and other well-known shows.
“We know that we all want to get back to live, in-person rehearsals and shows, but our last two Applause Kids! virtual shows have been great successes,” said Director Alex Mazerolle. “We are so pleased to be able to offer this free program to the young performers in our community with the convenience of virtual rehearsals.”
This free, virtual musical theater program features youth actors ages 7-14 of all experience levels that have been attending digital rehearsals for weeks in preparation for a show recently filmed at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
The final product will be released via the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page and YouTube channel this weekend for public viewing and digital watch parties are planned on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
“Nothing generates a large audience in our community like musical theater and show tunes,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “Tune in this weekend on our Facebook page or YouTube channel to see this really great show featuring a lot of very talented young people.”
For more information, call 742-2787 or email alexm@yubasutterarts.org.