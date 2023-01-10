The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) announced Monday that the application period for its Environmentalist of the Year Award has started.

The award, which has a deadline of Feb. 24, provides a $4,000 scholarship to a graduating senior pursuing a degree in the environmental field. To be eligible, students must be a resident of either Yuba County, Nevada County or Sierra County. Students also must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average and demonstrate a clear commitment to pursue an environmentally related degree.

