The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) announced Monday that the application period for its Environmentalist of the Year Award has started.
The award, which has a deadline of Feb. 24, provides a $4,000 scholarship to a graduating senior pursuing a degree in the environmental field. To be eligible, students must be a resident of either Yuba County, Nevada County or Sierra County. Students also must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average and demonstrate a clear commitment to pursue an environmentally related degree.
“While preference will be given to students with a history of volunteering at SYRCL, it is not required, but students do need to show how they have been a leader in their community, an extra-curricular activity, or environmental volunteerism,” officials said. “Two letters of recommendation (at least one of which is from a teacher, coach, or mentor) are also required.”
“The Environmentalist of the Year Award is an extension of the work that SYRCL does throughout the watershed in order to educate and unite the community around a common purpose to protect and preserve the Yuba River,” officials said. “SYRCL believes that educated stewards are effective stewards and thus strive to empower, engage, and collaborate with local youth and learning communities.”
For questions about the Environmentalist of the Year Award, contact SYRCL’s River Education Manager Monique Streit at monique@yubariver.org or 530-265-5961 ext. 218.