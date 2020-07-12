While the state has been gradually reopening amid the COVID-19 situation, the county clerk-recorder offices are back to helping people tie the knot.
Donna Hillegass, deputy Yuba County clerk-recorder, said issuing marriage licenses and performing ceremonies looks fairly similar to what it was before the pandemic with some guidelines in place.
Hillegass said they previously accepted walk-ins, but for the time being marriage licenses are issued and ceremonies are performed by appointment only and there is also social distancing in place and facial coverings are also required.
The size of the ceremonies is also limited to the bride, groom and witness.
She said ceremonies are performed in the main hallway – which is fairly large with a water feature.
Hillegass said during the shelter-in-place order, it was difficult for anyone in the state to get married because clerk-recorder offices were closed, but now they are seeing a fair amount of people applying for licenses and getting married.
“In general, the public has been really good about making appointments, keeping their appointments; they have complied with all the requirements,” Hillegass said.
She said one of the challenges that couples have faced is that if they need to get paperwork from a different office – such as a divorce decree – it can cause delays.
But when people call to make an appointment, Hillegass said they walk through all of the steps for them and ask questions to determine what they will need for the appointment.
Donna Johnston, Sutter County clerk-recorder, said the office has been performing ceremonies and issuing licenses as well.
Ceremonies are performed outside so they're typically done earlier in the day if possible due to the heat.
Johnston said they also ask that people fill out their application for a marriage license beforehand to minimize the amount of time they're required to be inside – Hillegass said applications can also be filled out online in Yuba County.
Johnston said they're doing social distancing and asking that people wear facial covering – the couple isn't required to wear masks during the ceremony.
It's also asked that they keep the group under 10 people.
She said the number of marriage ceremonies and licenses being issued is about back to normal.
Johnston said the office is also opened for limited hours due to the pandemic.
However, she said they're also a bit concerned about the increase of COVID-19 cases and are looking at the possibility of changing things depending on how the situation changes – but even if the office has to close, Johnston said they plan to be available for licenses and ceremonies.
For more information
For more information or to make an appointment, call the Yuba County Clerk-Recorder Office at 749-7850 or the Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Office at 822-7120.
More information and updated information can also be found online at www.yuba.org/departments/county_clerk-recorder or www.suttercounty.org/doc/government/depts/cr/crhome.