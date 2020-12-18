Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is collaborating with the Marysville Japanese American Citizens League to create an Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Site and Interpretive Center.
The Arboga Assembly Center was a temporary detention center in 1942 – many Japanese Americans were forcibly sent to such centers during the spring and summer of 1942 while more permanent concentration camps were being prepared, according to the Densho Encyclopedia.
The center was located about eight miles south of Marysville and was built on a former migrant workers’ camp. The site is south of Broadway Street about one quarter of a mile east of Feather River Boulevard.
David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, said the Marysville Japanese American Citizens League had been planning to develop a memorial for some time but didn’t have the funding to do so.
In 2019, Read said they secured a grant to develop the memorial.
Read said there is a parcel across the street from where the original site is that is owned by the Marysville Joint Unified School District and they have a memorandum of understanding with the district to use about 200 square feet to create the memorial.
The location of the original center is now privately-owned land.
Stuart Gilchrist, project designer, had the idea to create large metal silhouettes in the shape of barracks each with a different cut out – they were recently installed at the memorial site.
Gilchrist said they are meant to represent who those Japanese Americans were – that they were locals (represented by the Sutter Buttes), that they were Californians and that they were Americans.
Read said Dan Turner’s Yuba College welding class helped create the sculptures.
“Those are laser cut outs of steel to represent who they really were,” Gilchrist said. “... It’s important to remember that we altered the lives of a very important contributing culture that contributed to our lives tremendously … Most of these locals lost everything. All of their businesses had to be handed over, their homes.”
Gilchrist said there will also be barbed wire fencing at the memorial with Japanese fabrics woven into it so visitors can get an idea of what it was like at the center.
Read said they will be putting murals up as well with historic photos and text with QR codes embedded so people can use their smartphones to learn more about the history, informational kiosks and a stone with a plaque that has the landmark designation.
Read said the project is planned to be complete early in 2021 and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is planning to host a virtual event on Feb. 19 – which is the Day of Remembrance for the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
“Those who forget history are bound to repeat it,” Read said. “It’s deprivation of civil liberties for this group of people.”