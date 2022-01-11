Marysville Joint Unified School District board members, its superintendent, construction workers, community members and staff from Arboga Elementary School and its sixth-grade students all gathered on Tuesday near a construction site at the school in Plumas Lake to celebrate a key milestone for the school’s expansion project.
The students, MJUSD board members and Superintendent Fal Asrani signed a construction beam in celebration of the construction progress taking place at Arboga Elementary School that will allow the campus to also expand from a K-6 school to a TK-8 school. The final support beam that was signed will go into the construction of the new multipurpose room building. These signatures will remain on the beam as a reminder of those present.
“The students that were out today are the two sixth-grade classes that will be our first seventh-grade class, and then our first eighth-grade class at our Arboga elementary in years,” said Eric Preston, principal at Arboga Elementary School. “We wanted them to be a part of it because this is going to be their middle school. They got to sign the beam because they’re going to be the first kids that come through it and the first kids that graduate.”
The expansion of the campus includes two new classroom area wings equipped with 10 classrooms and a new science lab. The construction project also includes a new multipurpose room with a kitchen, cafeteria, stage restrooms and an outdoor amphitheater space.
“I think I was telling a board member, Randy Davis, that this building, this new multipurpose room, seems big from here, but until you get in it, you don’t realize the scope of how big it is,” said Preston. “I think it’s an amazing thing for the school because we’re going to have an outdoor amphitheater. We’re going to be able to have volleyball games and play basketball indoors. It’s something the site needs. When I came here in 2007, we had 335 students, and at one point, our highest was 527, so we grew significantly. This allows us to actually utilize the 11 acres that we have and let kids kind of breathe.”
Preston, who started in 2007, said this will also give families and students in the community the opportunity to stay at Arboga Elementary School for their child’s middle school education. This will also allow the campus to have a greater sense of community whether that is through cross-age tutoring or events, said Preston. The construction and renovation is expected to be completed in August. The project will increase the campus footprint to approximately 55,000 square feet. The company overseeing the project is Van Pelt Construction Services.
“It’s just remarkable to stand here,” said Davis, president of the MJUSD board of trustees. “We’ve seen drawings. We’ve seen conceptuals. We’ve seen all of the ideas and to come out here today and to see it actually coming up is just thrilling. I’m very happy.”
According to Davis, one of the driving forces of initiating the construction and the TK-8 expansion at Arboga Elementary School was to help alleviate the number of children at Johnson Park Elementary.
“We’re certainly hoping that the county will give us some assistance with the infrastructure that we need to support this because we still need additional access to make this work right,” said Davis.
The expansion of the grade levels will begin with the addition of transitional kindergarten and seventh-grade classes for the school year 2022/23 and the initial start of an eighth grade in the 2023/24 school year.
“As the district is expanding and new construction is happening around this community, this helps to keep the children within the schools and their communities,” said Asrani. “There’s a lot of committed people and really a shout out to our staff in this school. They put up with the construction for two years, our families and the communities with all the noise and all the construction trucks. Thanking them for their support is what’s actually the key to what is happening here today.”