Newly constructed middle school classroom wings will offer more learning opportunities to students at Arboga Elementary School.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

After nearly six months of construction, administrators with Arboga Elementary School and Marysville Joint Unified School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony on campus to unveil several new facilities and nearly completed construction projects for the school.

Wednesday’s ceremony marked the completion of the Arboga expansion project which began construction by the end of the 2021/22 school year, Assistant Principal Kiley Lagorio said. The project was approved in 2020 and has added approximately 55,000 square feet to the campus.

