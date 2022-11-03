After nearly six months of construction, administrators with Arboga Elementary School and Marysville Joint Unified School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony on campus to unveil several new facilities and nearly completed construction projects for the school.
Wednesday’s ceremony marked the completion of the Arboga expansion project which began construction by the end of the 2021/22 school year, Assistant Principal Kiley Lagorio said. The project was approved in 2020 and has added approximately 55,000 square feet to the campus.
“Since it was founded, Arboga has always been a small, country school that has maintained this dynamic through its physical growth,” she said.
Formerly a K-6 school, the project has significantly expanded Arboga Elementary’s student capacity and allowed for the addition of seventh grade.
The student expansion is being implemented over the course of two years. Transitional kindergarten and seventh grade students have been enrolled for the 2022/23 school year, and eighth grade students will be enrolled next year, Superintendent Fal Asrani said previously.
Separate middle school wings have been constructed introducing 10 new classrooms including science labs. Lagorio said that the middle school wings are divided by subject rather than grade. Math and science classes are held on one side while language arts and social studies are taught on the other.
“The growing pains and wait was worth it,” Lagorio said.
Before participating in the ribbon cutting ceremony, Asrani delivered thanks to those involved with the expansion project.
“We are honored to be a part of this project that we would see such a wonderful completion of this,” Asrani said. “A special thanks to all our teachers. I know this was a long time coming. I also want to thank CORE and PBK for their construction and architectural support. Thank you for your patience with us and thank you for the wonderful, wonderful school that has been created.”
Aside from a physical expansion for the school, the recent renovations allow for more elective opportunities for students. Classes and clubs such as art survey, life skills, multimedia studies and student government are now available as part of the school’s enhanced elective wheel, Principal Eric Preston said previously.
Other renovations for Arboga Elementary include the multipurpose room serving as a cafeteria, gym and auditorium for students and faculty. A shade structure has also been in the works to provide more outdoor seating for students during their lunch period.
Although Preston previously estimated that the structure would be completed in early September, the project is still under construction.
“We are so grateful to the community for your patience with us as we went through the construction, but I think it was worth waiting for,” Asrani said.
As the Arboga expansion project wraps up, the district is turning its focus toward other schools in the area in need of renovations or upgraded facilities. Asrani said that the next major projects for Marysville Joint Unified will provide better student environments for Mary Covillaud Elementary School and Foothill Intermediate School. Both schools are located in Marysville.